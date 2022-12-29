No security breach during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: CRPF after Congress raises concern

December 29, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Day after the Congress wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern about security breaches during Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the CRPF on Thursday said that security arrangements for Rahul Gandhi were made in coordination with State police/security agencies as per guidelines.

The Congress leader is a Z plus protectee of CRPF

Responding to the Congress’ letter on security violations in perimeter ring of Mr. Gandhi, the CRPF said, “The security arrangements have been fully made for Mr. Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines. It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with State police/security agencies as per guidelines. Advisories based on threat assessment have been issued by the MHA to all stakeholders concerned including the State govts. Advance Security Liaison (ASL) is also undertaken for every visit.”

The CRPF also pointed out that violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions and this has been communicated to him from time to time.

“For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated. It may further be mentioned that during Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately,” the CRPF stated

​”Security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines laid down,” it further stated.

On December 28, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal urged the Home Minister take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all the Bharat Yatris

Mr. Venugopal said that there were multiple breaches in security when the yatra entered Delhi. He also cited an FIR [First Information Report] filed against “unknown miscreants”, who allegedly belonged to the Haryana State Intelligence unit, for illegally entering the containers at the yatra’s camp site in Sohna.