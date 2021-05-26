No loss of life or property at sea reported in Cyclone Yaas: Coast Guard

NEW DELHI:

26 May 2021 22:03 IST

Army rescues nearly 700 people from flooded areas in East Midnapore in West Bengal

No loss of life or property at sea was reported due to the extensive pre-emptive measures undertaken on the Eastern seaboard and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, commencing as early as May 19, the Indian Coast Guard said as Cyclone Yaas made landfall on Wednesday morning.

Cyclone Yaas updates | May 26, 2021

Nearly 700 people were rescued from flooded areas in East Midnapore in West Bengal by the Indian Army, while about 100 stranded people at Nayachara were rescued by the Coast Guard air cushion vehicle as part of the ongoing post-cyclone relief operations.

“It may be recalled that as part of the cyclone preventive measures, Coast Guard had already ensured safe return of 265 fishing boats which were out at sea. Further, as advised, ships at anchorage off Odisha and West Bengal coast had taken safe shelter and single point mooring operations were suspended, the Coast Guard said. “Nil reports of any damage or loss has been received from any merchant ships,” it stated.

A disaster response team has been dispatched to Digha for assistance to the local administration. In addition, three ships, which were positioned at sea beyond the path of the cyclone for possible search and rescue missions, are approaching close to the Odisha and West Bengal coast from the rear of the storm for carrying out close to coast situational assessment while also sanitising the area, the Coast Guard added.

The Army said a total of 17 columns were prepositioned in West Bengal, and three columns and one engineer task force in Odisha for assistance to the State administration. In order to provide immediate support to people in the emerging situation due to Cyclone Yaas, briefing, joint recce, liaison and coordination with the West Bengal State government had been completed, it stated.

On May 24, the Navy made functional a 24x7 cyclone monitoring team to closely monitor the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas as it crossed the coast. INS Chilka at Khurda in Odisha has made necessary arrangements to coordinate rescue and relief operations in liaison with State agencies, the Navy said. “Assorted relief material and community kitchen for thousand people are being made ready for immediate deployment in consultation with state authorities,” it added.