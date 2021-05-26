In pictures | Cyclone Yaas uproots life

1/8

A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal, on May 26, 2021. Cautioning people that high tide in seas, caused by the storm surge, would persist, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that Bengal happens to be the "most-affected state". Photo: REUTERS

A priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place in Balasore district in Odisha, May 26, 2021. Several places, including Odisha's Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, and neighbouring West Bengal's Kanthi, Diamond harbour, Basirhat, Tamluk, Uluberia are expected to experience ingress of the storm surge. Photo: REUTERS

A cow runs through high tide water at the Digha beach on the Bay of Bengal coast as Cyclone Yaas intensifies in West Bengal, May 26, 2021. Water levels of several rivers including Bidyadhari, Hooghly and Rupnarayan have risen owing to 'Yaas' and accompanying storm surge. Photo: AP

High tide water enters into the village area in Bahanaga panchayat in Balasore district after the storm on May 25, 2021. Cyclone 'Yaas' made its landfall on Wednesday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, according to Doppler radar data. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Rough sea during landfall of cyclone near the Bay of Bengal in East Midnapore district, May 26, 2021. Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state police and civil defence volunteers were working round-the-clock to move people to safety. Photo: PTI

People wade through waterlogged street at Gheri village in Chandipur of Balasore district, on May 26, 2021. The West Bengal chief minister further said that as many as 15,04,506 people have been evacuated from the vulnerable areas in the state and moved to safer places. Photo: PTI

Indian Army's Eastern Command spearheads response for rescue and relief operations in West Bengal in preparations for Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall on May 26. Credit: PIB Photo: PTI