NIA searches suspected Maoist hideouts in southern States

Anti-Naxal Squad (ANS) personnel during combing operation in Gopanari reserve forest area of Karamadai forest range in Coimbatore. File photo

CHENNAI:

12 October 2021 10:35 IST

Special teams launched simultaneous searches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka since early on Tuesday.

The Special teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched simultaneous searches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka since early on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, on suspected Maoist training centres and hideouts.

Also read: Former LTTE intelligence operative nabbed in Chennai

The searches were triggered by specific inputs that revealed a training programme targeting youth in these States by systematically indoctrinating them to the Maoist ideology. Besides literature and propaganda material, investigators also came across some training videos, sources in the agency told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: China’s presence in Sri Lanka raises concerns

In Tamil Nadu, the searches were being conducted at 12 places, including Krishnagiri, Salem, Coimbatore, Theni and Sivaganga districts that have had incidents of Maoist activities in the past. The NIA was also conducted the searches at about half-a-dozen places in Karnataka and Kerala, the sources said.

Investigators had gathered details on the training programme from different sources to corroborate information given by one of the suspected Maoist leaders arrested on an earlier occasion that a well-planned training module was in place to recruit cadres in the three States to establish their base in the tri-junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

The Maoists have been trying to establish the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee to pursue their arms struggle in Southern India but their efforts were thwarted with the arrest of some senior leader and combing operations being conducted by the Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police in the forests of the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Dindigul and Theni districts, police sources added.