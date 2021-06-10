Vigil stepped up on TN-Karnataka border after reports of suspected Naxal movement

Armed police personnel have been posted at border police stations and check posts; vehicles entering TN are being checked

Following intelligence inputs of the movement of Naxalites in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka that borders Talavadi in Tamil Nadu, security has been tightened at police stations located along the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border and armed security police personnel have been posted at inter-State check posts.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan told The Hindu that based on the inputs, security has been beefed up and an intense vigil is being maintained in the border areas with Karnataka.

On June 8, the Anti-Naxal Squad alerted the district police to suspected Naxal movement in Chamarajanagar and a possible attack on police stations locations in the border areas in Talavadi and Bargur. Following this, armed policemen were posted at the police stations at Bargur, Vellithiruppur, Bungalowpudur, Bhavani Sagar, Hasanur, Kadambur, Sathyamangalam and Talavadi while armed personnel were also posted at the inter-State check posts at Talavadi and Germalam. A round-the-clock vigil is being maintained.

Vehicles carrying vegetables and essential items from Karnataka were checked thoroughly and allowed to enter the State. Apart from this, Anti-Naxal Squad personnel and Forest Department personnel are patrolling the forest areas in the border regions to check for Naxal movement. Also, villages in the border areas and in forest areas are being monitored.