New Parliament building will be witness to India's growth: Dhankhar

May 28, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi, May 28

Vice-President expressed the hope that it will help India’s citizens find solutions in his speech at the opening of the new Parliament building

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the historic ‘Sengol’ into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on May 28 said the new Parliament building will help create political consensus and serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery.

In his message at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he also hoped that it will find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India.

Also Read: PM Modi releases special stamp, coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building

His message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at an event held in Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building. Mr. Dhankhar said the new building will be a witness of India's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28 morning.

