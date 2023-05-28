New Parliament building will be witness to India's growth: Dhankhar

May 28, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi, May 28

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on May 28 said the new Parliament building will help create political consensus and serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery.

In his message at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he also hoped that it will find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India.

Also Read: PM Modi releases special stamp, coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building

His message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at an event held in Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building. Mr. Dhankhar said the new building will be a witness of India's progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28 morning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.