Morning Digest: Science Ministry panel says India past COVID-19 peak, tension at Assam-Mizoram border as many hurt in violent clash, and more

19 October 2020 08:10 IST

For a chemist shop that’s usually lined with pharmaceutical drugs, Noida-based proprietor Mahesh Agrawal prominently displays his containers of Dabur Chyawanprash. “There’s a lot of demand for them along with honey and sales have increased ever since the unlockdown began.”

India passed its COVID-19 peak in September and, if current trends continue, there will be “minimal cases” by February.

Kerala is seeing a spurt in cases due to “gross negligence” during Onam celebrations, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan during his weekly online interaction, Sunday Samvaad.

The levy of compensation cess on Goods and Services Tax (GST) may have to be extended for quite a few years, perhaps till as late as 2025-26, to pay off States’ GST dues, Chairperson of the Fifteenth Finance Commission N.K. Singh said.

Nine riflewomen of the para-military force Assam Rifles were deployed at the Sadhna Pass earlier called the Nastachun Pass on the Kupwara-Tangdhar highway in July this year, the first women soldiers in combat functioning under the Army, as part of a series of steps taken recently to contain smuggling of narcotics from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two States, injuring several, officials said on Sunday.

The denial of salaries and loss of employment faced by domestic workers as well as harassment by employers and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) meted out to them following the nationwide lockdown has brought into focus the need for safeguarding their rights. They have now brought out a manifesto demanding universal registration of employers and domestic workers and national comprehensive

Three Islamic State (IS) operatives from Hyderabad were among the 15 people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by a special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in New Delhi.

President Donald Trump leaned into fear tactics on Saturday as he accused the left of trying to “destroy the American way of life” in a late reelection pitch to voters in Michigan and Wisconsin — two Midwestern states that were instrumental to his 2016 victory but may now be slipping from his grasp

If two Super Overs in a day wasn’t enough to fill the IPL fans’ appetite, outstanding exhibitions of executing yorkers by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami meant the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab created a first: that of a second Super Over after the first one was tied with both teams scoring five runs each.

The Hero I-League trophy for the year 2019-20 was officially handed over to champion Mohun Bagan at a function organised in a city hotel here on Sunday.