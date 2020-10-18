Indian Premier League 2020 | Mumbai wins toss, opts to bat against Punjab

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Both the teams have retained their playing XI from last game.
While defending champions Mumbai (12) are currently at the second spot in IPL standings, KXIP are languishing at the bottom with just four points.
The Teams:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath