Morning Digest: Nine get death sentence in 2016 Bihar hooch tragedy case, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader hints at nuanced stand on demands, and more

Nineteen people died and six others lost their eyesight in August 2016 after consuming illicit liquor in dry Bihar. “Fourteen persons had been named accused in the case. One of them died during trial,” said Special Public Prosecutor Ravi Bhushan Srivastava.

Reflecting on the lessons learnt from the last 100 days which can be applied to the future of the movement, Dr. Pal indicated that there should have been more clarity regarding realistic expectations.

The Customs Department has informed the Kerala High Court that Swapna Suresh, one of the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has said that the smuggling of foreign currency was carried out at the instance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan.

The senior military commanders in their last meeting on February 20 noted “the disengagement in the Pangong lake area was a significant step forward and it provided a good basis for the resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC”, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The announcement comes after multiple rounds of talks between the two parties, with Home Minister Amit Shah himself holding talks with the top two leaders of the AIADMK after his visit to Puducherry on Sunday.

On August 4, the court ordered the States to respond promptly to the needs of senior citizens and ensure they do not suffer financially during COVID-19. It also directed that the elderly should get their pension on time.

“It is critical that this council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results,” Christine Schraner Burgener said.

Beijing proposed legislation that would tighten its increasingly authoritarian grip on Hong Kong by making changes to the electoral committee that chooses the city’s leader, giving it new power to nominate legislative candidates.

Stokes, who top-scored with a fighting 55, said he was disappointed not to make a big one after being trapped leg-before by Washington Sundar.

With a twinkle in his eyes, legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar walked down memory lane, reminiscing about his debut Test, which began 50 years ago on this day at Port of Spain.