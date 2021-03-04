Ben Stokes conceded that England was disappointed not to put up a better batting display on day one, after being bowled out for 205.
“I think we will look back on that and be disappointed by some of the batting. We are more than capable of scoring at least 300 on a wicket like that out here. [It is] frustrating but we can't dwell on it too much and it was nice to get a wicket at the end of the day,” he said.
When asked if it was hard to shake off the impact of the losses in the last two matches, Stokes said, “We sit down as a group and say we will try to put it behind us, but it is easier said than done. It is a much better wicket than the last one we played on, so we are just disappointed not to still be batting.”
Stokes, who top-scored with a fighting 55, said he was disappointed not to make a big one after being trapped leg-before by Washington Sundar. “Frustrated that I spent two-and-a-half hours trying to avoid getting out to a straight ball and then I ended up getting out to a straight ball.”
