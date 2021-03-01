Morning Digest: PM Modi takes first jab of COVAXIN against COVID-19; Phase 2 of vaccination begins today amid a COVID-19 surge, and more

01 March 2021 08:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on March 1 morning took the first shot of COVAXIN, the Indian-researched and produced COVID-19 vaccine (produced by Bharat Biotech) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.



Tweeting a picture of himself getting a shot, Prime Minister Modi said:”Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”

A day before India opens up vaccination for senior citizens and those above 45 years with co-morbidities, fresh daily COVID-19 infections were above 16,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

The United Nations Human Rights Office said at least 18 people had been killed and 30 wounded on February 18, bringing the total number of protesters killed since the coup to at least 21.

The launch was witnessed by the visiting Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, and the heads of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) and the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) at Sriharikota.

“The current bilateral trade with China at $78 billion is heavily tilted in the latter’s favour and that will need a reset. India on its part is simultaneously working on diversifying its sourcing to ensure a more resilient supply chain in the future,” said the Foreign Secretary.

Mr. Trump declared the Republican Party is united and said he had no plans to try to launch a third party, an idea he has discussed with advisers in the last couple of months.

Mr. Biden and his team have begun discussions on the possible outlines of an infrastructure package with members of Congress, particularly mindful that Texas’ recent struggles with power outages and water shortages.

Chicago attorney Jay Edelson sued Facebook in 2015, alleging the social network illegally collected biometric data to identify faces in violation of a 2008 Illinois privacy law.

While he gave India a start in three of the four innings he played in Australia last month, February has seen Rohit consistently making a mockery of the England bowlers on spin-friendly tracks.

Mumbai and ATKMB finished level on 40 points, but the former claimed first place with a better head-to-head record. Sergio Lobera’s side went ahead in the seventh minute via a thumping header from Mourtada Fall off a perfectly flighted free-kick from Ahmed Jahouh.

Manchester United were left frustrated by a VAR penalty controversy in their 0-0 draw at Chelsea, while the revitalised Gareth Bale struck twice in Tottenham’s 4-0 rout of Burnley on Sunday.