Morning Digest: Ousted CBI chief Verma’s number on Pegasus list, Chhattisgarh first State to order probe into Pegasus row, and more

23 July 2021 08:51 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

News website The Wire on Thursday reported that hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi acted to oust Alok Verma from his post as head of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at midnight on October 23, 2018, an unidentified Indian agency, known to be a user of Pegasus spyware, made a note of three telephone numbers registered in his name.

Several of the top India-based aides to the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, figure on the list of potential targets for spying using the Pegasus spyware, according to a report on Thursday.

Soon after the State Cabinet meeting, at least six Ministers, whose resignations were responsible for bringing down the previous Congress–JD(S) coalition government and putting the incumbent government in power, were huddled with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed on Wednesday that the Israeli tech firm NSO that manufactures the Pegasus spyware had visited the State under the BJP rule.

A fierce encounter between hiding militants and the security forces started on Thursday night in north Kashmir's Sopore during an anti-militancy operation.

The potential targets of Israeli spyware Pegasus include industrialist Anil Ambani as well as a senior official of ADA Group, according to the latest list of names released on Thursday.

The Ministry of Education has decided to add a centre in Dubai for the medical entrance exam NEET this year, officials said Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the Pegasus Spyware controversy for the second day in a row on Thursday. Instead of giving a statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are targeting those raising the issue before the public, she said.

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to soon kick off pilot projects to assess the viability of using digital currency to make wholesale and retail payments to help calibrate its strategy for introducing a full-scale central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday described the death of noted photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a “great loss to the journalism fraternity”. The Afghan leader conveyed his thoughts regarding the slain, award winning photojournalist in a telephone call to his family in Delhi. Siddiqui was killed near Kandahar during a fight between the Afghan special forces and the Taliban militants.

Each Olympics produces its share of champions. Among them, a few attain exalted positions, match or rewrite history while some others join the list of all-time greats.