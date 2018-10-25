IB sleuths 'caught' near Alok Verma's residence questioned, released by Delhi Police

more-in

The Delhi Police released at 1 p.m. on Thursday the four Intelligence Bureau (IB) men ''caught'' in the morning by the security staff at the official residence of Alok Verma, who has been stripped of all his functions as CBI Director a day ago.

A senior police official said the IB officials were handed over to the local police by the security staff. "We had questioned them and after verification, they have been released. Senior IB officials have been informed about the development."



Mr. Verma was present at the 2 Janpath bungalow during the incident.

His personal security officers (PSOs) spotted a white colour car parked suspiciously in a lane opposite the house at 7 a.m. and they caught hold of the four persons in it and informed the police.

Also Read CBI dispute: All you need to know

Earlier, an official present at the bungalow said the persons belonged to the IB.

A police official said, "We have obtained their ID cards, CGHS card and Aadhaar card. Their identities will be verified with their department concerned. They have been handed over to the police for further questioning."

However, Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma, DCP, denied that the four were detained and questioned. "We have not detained any person nor we have received any police complaint regarding the matter," he said.

Home Ministry clarifies

Amid the developments, a top official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified that IB units were routinely deployed on open patrol duty on a regular basis in the high-security zones in Delhi. He added that the Ministry was checking on what the exact situation was.

In a statement, the MHA said that IB units were routinely deployed in sensitive areas. One such unit halted at Janpath as there was an unusual collection of people. Since such officials were on routine duty, they carried their Id cards, unlike during covert surveillance.

"This was with a view to checking the reason why people had collected at the location. This is a high-security zone where several protectees reside. Unfortunately, their presence was projected otherwise,'' the statement said.

(With inputs from Vijaitha Singh)