Morning Digest | Police give farmers nod for tractor parades in Delhi on Republic Day; India, China to hold 9th round of Corps Commander talks today and more

24 January 2021

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Farmers’ protests | Police give nod for tractor parades in Delhi on Republic Day

Protesting farmers will enter Delhi with their tractors on Republic Day, with farmer unions and police officials finding a compromise solution on Saturday, after three days of consultation. Farmer leaders claimed that the Delhi Police had given them permission to hold tractor parades on five routes within the national capital on January 26.

India, China to hold 9th round of Corps Commander talks on January 24

ndia and China are scheduled to hold the 9th round of Corps Commander talks on Sunday after a long delay in the senior military-level talks to work out a phased disengagement and de-escalation along the disputed border in Eastern Ladakh. The talks will be held on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul. Like the earlier round, the Indian side will be led by Lt. Gen. PGK Menon, 14 Corps Commander.

Netaji would have been proud of a new, self-reliant India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wondered how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have felt had he seen the new India, which is not only becoming self-reliant but also giving a befitting reply to those interfering in its territorial sovereignty. The Prime Minister was speaking in Kolkata while participating in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the iconic freedom fighter.

Coronavirus | Covaxin to be administered in 7 more States

From next week, the Centre will expand access to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to seven States in addition to the existing 12, the Health Ministry said in a briefing on Saturday. One more death — the first in a woman — following vaccination was reported in Gurugram, Haryana taking the tally to six. This too was attributed to a cardiac failure and not linked to vaccination, a Health Ministry official emphasised.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s health deteriorates

Imprisoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)president Lalu Prasad on Saturday was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for better treatment as his health deteriorated at the Ranchi-based Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Mr. Prasad, convicted in several cases related to the fodder scam, was undergoing treatment for multiple diseases at RIMS.

Government to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok

The government has sent notices to Chinese apps, including Tiktok, that the order to block them will be continued. The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing replies of blocked apps. Tiktok confirmed to have received a reply from the government.

U.S. television host Larry King dies at 87

Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died at age 87. He had been hospitalised in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports. He had endured health problems for many years, including a near-fatal stroke in 2019 and diabetes.

U.S. government to review Taliban deal

The Biden administration said it will review a landmark U.S. deal with the Taliban, focusing on whether the insurgent group has reduced attacks in Afghanistan, in keeping with its side of the agreement.

Decision to go for victory instinctively taken, says Washington Sundar

Washington’s performance in the epic Test at the Gabba is heroic. Three wickets in the first innings, a fluent 62 when India was in the dumps in the first innings, and his game-changing 22 on the final day. The 21-year-old reveals how the climactic stages of the epic Gabba chase unfolded

Despite injury, Jadeja says he was prepared to bat at Sydney Test

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday said he was mentally prepared to bat for 10-15 overs despite a fractured thumb, having taken a painkiller injection during the drawn third Test against Australia at Sydney. Jadeja had sustained a thumb injury while batting in the first innings of the Sydney Test and was eventually ruled out for six weeks.