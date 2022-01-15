Morning Digest | Philippines approves first BrahMos missile order; EC to decide on extending ban on physical campaign, and more

15 January 2022 08:00 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

In the first export order for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, Philippines has approved a $374.96 million contract for the purchase of shore based anti-ship variant of the missile from India, while discussions are ongoing with few other South East Asian counties.

The Election Commission will meet on Saturday, January 17, 2022, to take a call on whether to extend beyond January 15 the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound States in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tri-services inquiry into the Mi-17 V5 helicopter that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat and 13 others has submitted its preliminary findings according to which the crash occurred due to “unexpected change” in weather conditions that led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on January 14.

Advertising

Advertising

Four-time Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and former minister Ramveer Upadhyay quit the party on Friday. Posting his resignation on social media, Mr. Upadhyay said he had made the party aware of the shifting cadre but the high command didn’t pay heed to it.

Madurai’s first bull-taming event of the Pongal season, the Avaniapuram jallikattu was held on January 14 amidst COVID-19 restrictions. One spectator was gored to death by a bull, and at least 80 participants were injured at the event.

An Indian idol dating back to the 10th century, which was illegally removed from a village temple in Uttar Pradesh over 40 years ago and discovered in a garden in England, was returned to India on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

The Calcutta High Court has urged the West Bengal State Election Commission to postpone the proposed elections to four municipal corporations for a period of four to six weeks

A subsidiary of Coal India Limited extracted coal worth ₹4,872.13 crore in eastern Assam without obtaining mining rights, the report of a probe panel constituted by the State government has revealed.

South Africa coach Mark Bouncer rated the come-from-behind 2-1 Test series triumph over a “strong” Indian side among his best victories as a player or a coach.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his counterparts from Japan, the Netherlands, Argentina and Brazil separately and reviewed bilateral ties as well as discussed key issues, including Covid challenges.

Myanmar's military-installed government has filed five new corruption charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in connection with granting permits to rent and buy a helicopter, a legal official said Friday.