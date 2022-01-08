National

Assembly polls in five States from February 10, Election Commission bans physical campaigning till January 15

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announces the schedule for General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, at a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Jan.uary 8, 2022.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission on Saturday announced polls to the Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh State Assemblies, while placing a ban on all physical campaigning till January 15 due to the increasing COVID-19 cases across the country.

Announcing the poll schedule for the five States, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the decision was taken after taking inputs from health officials and much deliberation.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh’s 403 Assembly seats would be held over seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand polls would be completed in one phase on February 14, while Manipur elections would be conducted in two phases -- on February 27 and March 3.

Counting for all 690 constituencies in five States, where a total of 18.34 crore electors are eligible to vote, would be carried out on March 10.

Mr. Chandra said no roadshows, padayatra, public rallies, cycle or bike rallies, vehicle rallies, and processions would be allowed till January 15 in view of the Omicron threat. He said the EC would review the situation on January 15 and take a call on allowing physical campaigning.

Answering a question about electors potentially staying away due to the COVID situation, Mr. Chandra said there was “no need to panic”. He said safety measures would be in place at polling booths and all polling staff would be fully vaccinated.

The Dates

Phase 1: U.P.

Issue of NotificationsJan 14
Last Date of making nominationsJan 21
Scrutiny of nominationsJan 24
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesJan 27
Date of PollFeb 10
Counting of VotesMarch 10

 

Phase: 2 Punjab, U.P., Uttarakhand, Goa

Issue of NotificationsJan 21
Last Date of making nominationsJan 28
Scrutiny of nominationsJan 29
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesJan 31
Date of PollFeb 14
Counting of VotesMarch 10

 

Phase 3- U.P.

Issue of NotificationsJan 25
Last Date of making nominationsFeb 1
Scrutiny of nominationsFeb 2
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesFeb 4
Date of PollFeb 20
Counting of VotesMarch 10

 

Phase 4 - U.P.

Issue of NotificationsJan 27
Last Date of making nominationsFeb 3
Scrutiny of nominationsFeb 4
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesFeb 7
Date of PollFeb 23
Counting of VotesMarch 10

 

Phase 5 - U.P., Manipur

Issue of NotificationsFeb 1
Last Date of making nominationsFeb 8
Scrutiny of nominationsFeb 9
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesFeb 11
Date of PollFeb 27
Counting of VotesMarch 10

 

Phase 6 -U.P., Manipur

Issue of NotificationsFeb 4
Last Date of making nominationsFeb 11
Scrutiny of nominationsFeb 14
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesFeb 16
Date of PollMarch 3
Counting of VotesMarch 10

 

Phase 7 - U.P.

Issue of NotificationsFeb 10
Last Date of making nominationsFeb 17
Scrutiny of nominationsFeb 18
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesFeb 21
Date of PollMarch 7
Counting of VotesMarch 10

 


