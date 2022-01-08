Assembly polls in five States from February 10, Election Commission bans physical campaigning till January 15

Polling in U.P. from February 10 to March 7; Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand polls on February 14; Manipur polls on February 27, March 3; counting on March 10

The Election Commission on Saturday announced polls to the Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh State Assemblies, while placing a ban on all physical campaigning till January 15 due to the increasing COVID-19 cases across the country.

Announcing the poll schedule for the five States, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the decision was taken after taking inputs from health officials and much deliberation.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh’s 403 Assembly seats would be held over seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand polls would be completed in one phase on February 14, while Manipur elections would be conducted in two phases -- on February 27 and March 3.

Counting for all 690 constituencies in five States, where a total of 18.34 crore electors are eligible to vote, would be carried out on March 10.

Mr. Chandra said no roadshows, padayatra, public rallies, cycle or bike rallies, vehicle rallies, and processions would be allowed till January 15 in view of the Omicron threat. He said the EC would review the situation on January 15 and take a call on allowing physical campaigning.

Answering a question about electors potentially staying away due to the COVID situation, Mr. Chandra said there was “no need to panic”. He said safety measures would be in place at polling booths and all polling staff would be fully vaccinated.

The Dates

Phase 1: U.P.

Issue of Notifications Jan 14 Last Date of making nominations Jan 21 Scrutiny of nominations Jan 24 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures Jan 27 Date of Poll Feb 10 Counting of Votes March 10

Phase: 2 Punjab, U.P., Uttarakhand, Goa

Issue of Notifications Jan 21 Last Date of making nominations Jan 28 Scrutiny of nominations Jan 29 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures Jan 31 Date of Poll Feb 14 Counting of Votes March 10

Phase 3- U.P.

Issue of Notifications Jan 25 Last Date of making nominations Feb 1 Scrutiny of nominations Feb 2 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures Feb 4 Date of Poll Feb 20 Counting of Votes March 10

Phase 4 - U.P.

Issue of Notifications Jan 27 Last Date of making nominations Feb 3 Scrutiny of nominations Feb 4 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures Feb 7 Date of Poll Feb 23 Counting of Votes March 10

Phase 5 - U.P., Manipur

Issue of Notifications Feb 1 Last Date of making nominations Feb 8 Scrutiny of nominations Feb 9 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures Feb 11 Date of Poll Feb 27 Counting of Votes March 10

Phase 6 -U.P., Manipur

Issue of Notifications Feb 4 Last Date of making nominations Feb 11 Scrutiny of nominations Feb 14 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures Feb 16 Date of Poll March 3 Counting of Votes March 10

Phase 7 - U.P.