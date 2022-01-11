Morning digest: Centre asks States to keep watch on COVID-19 situation; MHA applies for another extension to frame CAA rules, and more

11 January 2022 07:53 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Centre on Monday directed the States and the Union Territories to keep a daily watch on the number of active COVID-19 cases, those under home isolation, hospitalised cases, occupied oxygen and ICU beds and those on ventilatory support, saying the the “situation is dynamic and may change rapidly”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought another extension from parliamentary committees in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to frame the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, a senior government official said on Monday.

With a spate of COVID cases both within and outside Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have directed officials to frame a protocol for the Budget session, which is less than three-weeks away.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed that she had called Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after being “worried” about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s safety and the Chief Minister had not briefed her.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh’s recently formed political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, on Monday got the “hockey and ball” symbol for the February 14 Assembly elections.

Nine sectors that account for about 85% of total employment in establishments with 10 or more workers hired two lakh more people in July-September 2021 compared to April-June 2021, according to the second round of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) released by the Union Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday.

In a major setback to the Congress, Imran Masood, the party’s prominent Muslim face in western Uttar Pradesh, has switched camps and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Punjab Police on Monday claimed that they have solved the hand grenade attacks, including the one at Pathankot Army camp, by busting a terror module backed by International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) group with the arrest of its six operatives.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up States such as West Bengal and poll-bound Uttar Pradesh for not filing affidavits on whether they are giving dry ration to sex workers, especially in the light of the third wave of the pandemic.

Farm union leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha are due to meet again at the end of this week for the first time since calling off their mass agitation on Delhi’s borders last month.

Hundreds of Nagas took part in a two-day walkathon from Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur to Kohima demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and justice for the 14 civilians killed by the security forces in the Mon district in December 2021.