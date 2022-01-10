Hundreds of Nagas walk 75 km for AFSPA repeal

Participants also seek justice for 14 civilians killed by security forces in Mon district in December

Hundreds of Nagas took part in a two-day walkathon from Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur to Kohima demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and justice for the 14 civilians killed by the security forces in the Mon district in December 2021.

The distance between Dimapur and Kohima is about 75 km.

Various tribal and civil society organisations in the State had lent support to the walkathon organised by the Global Naga Forum through a sustained social media campaign.

Dimapur’s Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan had granted permission to the forum to organise the walkathon on January 10 and 11 on the condition that all participants should be fully vaccinated and follow the guidelines on COVID-19 such as using a mask and maintaining a physical distance.

R. Wetsah, a coordinator of the walkathon, said the participants adhered to the protocols while setting off for Kohima from Dimapur on Monday morning. They halted at Piphema — midway between the two urban centres — for the night and will resume the walkathon on Tuesday morning.

“Many people joined along the way to convey their resentment over the AFSPA and displeasure at the extension of the draconian rule on December 30 for six more months,” he said.

Some of the participants are scheduled to submit a memorandum to the Centre through Governor Jagdish Mukhi after reaching Kohima.