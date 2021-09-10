Modi chairs a high level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation and vaccination

NEW DELHI

10 September 2021 21:44 IST

PM reviewed production, supply and pipeline of vaccines for next few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation on Friday.

The topics covered included a review of the prevailing COVID-19 scenario, preparedness of the health systems to respond, availability of medical oxygen and matters relating to production, supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine noted a release issued by the Central Government.

The release noted that PM was briefed about the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the week-on-week test positivity rate in the country.

Mr. Modi spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor emergence of mutants. At the meeting, he directed that the entire ecosystem should ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants need to be rapidly augmented.

According to the release on vaccines, Mr. Modi was apprised that around 58% of India’s adult population has received the first dose and around 18% of India’s adult population has received the second dose. PM was also updated about the vaccine pipeline and increased supply of vaccines, added the release.