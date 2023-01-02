January 02, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Jammu

A five-year-old boy and a minor girl were killed and four others were injured in a blast on January 2 in Dangri village in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri, a day after militants killed four civilians and injured six others.

“A blast occurred near the house of victim of yesterday’s firing incident in Rajouri’s Upper Dangri village. Another suspected IED [improvised explosive device] was spotted, which is being cleared,” officials said.

While the boy was killed in the IED explosion, the minor girl, who was critically injured in the blast, succumbed to her injuries later.

Meanwhile, a shutdown was observed in Rajouri. A strike call was issued by the Sanathan Dharm Sabha. It was supported by local political parties.

Initial reports suggest that the explosion took place around 9:45 a.m. outside the house of Rajendra Kumar, whose son Deepak Kumar was among the four people killed in the attack.

An investigation has been started to establish the nature of blast. Initial investigations suspect use of explosives to trigger the blast.

LG announces ₹10 lakh ex-gratia, job

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the deceased.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” The Office of L-G of J&K tweeted.

Mr. Sinha said that those injured would be given ₹1 lakh.