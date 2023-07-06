ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him

July 06, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also asked him whether the benefits of different welfare schemes of the State Government were reaching him

PTI

Madhya Pradesh hief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 6 washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him.

Mr. Chouhan said he was saddened by the incident, as he washed the feet of the youth, Dashmat Rawat, while sitting on the floor at the CM's residence in Bhopal.

He called the youth “Sudama” and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend." Mr. Chouhan also discussed various issues with him on the occasion, especially to know whether benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the CM and the tribal man together planted a sapling at the Smart City Park in Bhopal.

Police on July 5 arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi district.

Police arrest Pravesh Shukla, who was caught on camera urinating on a tribal man, in Sidhi district, early on July 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, an official earlier said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on July 4, following which the police registered a case against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US