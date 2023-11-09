Lok Sabha ethics panel suggests disqualification for TMC MP Mahua Moitra

November 09, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, on November 9, adopted a report recommending expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha. The report was adopted with a 6-4 vote. The Congress MP Praneet Kaur voted in favour of report while the other four Opposition MPs submit dissent notes.

Ms. Moitra as per the report has been indicted for “unethical conduct” and “contempt of the House” for sharing her Lok Sabha log-in credentials with unauthorised personnel. The panel called this a “serious misdemeanor” and recommended “severe punishment”. “In view of highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct” the Committee has recommended “intense, legal, institutional inquiry by Government of India (GOI) in a time bound manner.”

The panel has left it for the central government to investigate and establish the money trail.

The panel has also admonished its own member and BSP MP Danish Ali for “twisting/moulding the intent of question put forth by Chairperson.”

CPI (M) MP PR Natarajan in his dissent note according to the sources expressed shock at the “unseemly haste and complete lack of propriety and legal requirements in which this so-called enquiry has been conducted.”

