Lok Sabha 2024: PDP’s Mehbooba, NC’s Altaf, J&KAP’s Manhas file nomination for Anantnag-Rajouri

April 18, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference’s (NC) Mian Altaf, and J&K Apni Party’s Zafar Manhas on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Ms. Mufti, who was accompanied by her supporters, urged voters “not to boycott this time”.

“This election is not about electricity, water or roads. It’s about the post-2019 assault on J&K’s identity and pride. Our land, power project, and assets like minerals, sand, and lithium are being snatched from us. An attempt is being made to make us bonded labourers. We will stand against this assault,” the former J&K Chief Minister said.

She said a conspiracy is being hatched to dissuade people from coming out to vote. “Don’t boycott. Vote for anyone you think could represent the arrested youth and helpless people,” Ms. Mufti said.

Accompanied by NC vice president Omar Abdullah, senior Gujjar leader Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi also filed his nomination papers for the seat.

“Mian Altaf will represent all parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. I would like to thank G.A. Mir [of the Congress] who came all the way from Delhi to be present here. I hope with the cooperation of our ally parties our candidate will emerge victorious,” Mr. Abdullah said.

On Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad backing out from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, Mr. Abdullah said, “It is not shocking given he did not contest from Udhampur. He has fielded a token candidate now from the seat. Let’s see if people will support his party,” Mr. Abdullah said.

The former J&K Chief Minister also responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks where he accused the NC and the PDP of being behind “fake encounters” in J&K. “Everyone knows where this gun culture came from. The NC has been the most affected party of this gun culture. Over 3,000 senior workers have been the victims of this culture. The Home Minister should also count their sacrifices,” he said.

Mr. Manhas, a candidate from Altaf Bukhari’s J&K Apni Party, also filed his nomination papers. “They [the NC and the PDP] have baggage. One party has to account for 70 years and another 20 years. Both face anti-incumbency. No one should get swayed by their crocodile tears. It is these parties that did the 1947 agreement and the 1975 accord. There was a fixed match in the 2014 election [between PDP and the BJP]. What is left for us to sell,” Mr. Manhas said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to field any candidate from the seat.

