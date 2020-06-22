Ladakh face-off: Manmohan Singh asks PM Modi to be mindful of implications of his statements on national security

New Delhi:

Disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership, says the former Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be ‘mindful’ of the implications his statements will have on national security and not allow them to vindicate Chinese position.

Speaking for the first time on the India-China face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Dr. Singh said, “Disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. And the truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements”.

In a statement, the former Prime Minister urged all organs of the government to work together to prevent the situation from further escalating.

Lauding the efforts of the Indian Army and the soldiers who lost their lives, Dr. Singh said that the Modi government must ensure justice for Col. Santosh Babu and the jawans who sacrificed their lives protecting the borders.

“To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith,” he said.

Though Dr Singh was did not mention any specific comment by Mr. Modi, his reference was to the Prime Minister’s statement at the June 19 all-party meeting where he had said “none was inside Indian territory and no post was occupied by anyone”.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister’s Office clarified that Mr. Modi had specifically talked about the area where the Chinese and Indian troops had clashed and how, because of the brave act of the Army, the Chinese attempt was foiled.

Referring to the clashes in the Galwan Valley, Dr. Singh said the Modi government should not allow the supreme sacrifice of the 20 soldiers to go in vain.

‘Historic cross-roads’

“At this moment, we stand at historic cross-roads. Our government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our Nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests,” Dr. Singh said.

The former Prime Minister accused China of “brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake” and committing multiple incursions between April and now.

“We cannot and will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit a compromise with our territorial integrity. The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further.”

Right now, India “must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat”, he said.