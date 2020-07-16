LAC issue: Disengagement process on border intricate and requires constant verification, says Army

NEW DELHI:

India and China committed to complete disengagement, says a statement

The disengagement process on the border to resolve the tensions is “intricate and requires constant verification” and both India and China remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement, the Army said on Thursday.

“The Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement,” the Army said in a statement on the talks at the Corps-Commander level held on Tuesday. The engagement was consistent with the consensus reached between the Special Representatives of India and China on July 5 to discuss complete disengagement, it stated.

The fourth round of senior commander-level talks on Tuesday at Chushul went on for 15 hours during which the two sides worked out details for the next phase of disengagement as well as complete withdrawal of forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India and China have been engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the prevailing situation along the LAC since the standoff began in early May.

An Army source described the talks on Tuesday as “positive”. Stating that there had been full disengagement from Patrolling Points 14 and 15, partial disengagement at Hot Springs and Pangong Tso, the source said, “Balance disengagement is expected in coming days.”

Following the talks on July 14, the high-powered China Study Group headed by the National Security Adviser deliberated on the progress of the talks on Wednesday.