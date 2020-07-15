India-China Corps Commanders hold talks for 15 hours

The fourth round of Corps Commanders level talks between India and China held on Tuesday at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh went on for 15 hours as both sides worked to finalise details of the next phase of disengagement. Details of the talks are awaited.

The meeting which began at 1100 hrs on July 14 finished at 0200 hrs on July 15 that is 0430 hrs Beijing Standard Time, a defence source said.

The focus of the talks was to work out details of the second phase of disengagement from the standoff areas and also the pullback of the massive deployment of Chinese troops, tanks, artillery and air defences along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The mobilisation violates the boundary agreements signed between India and China to maintain peace and tranquillity on the LAC.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Chinese side by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region. The earlier round of talks were held on June 6, 22 and 30. During the talks, India has consistently maintained restoration of status quo ante of April and withdrawal of massive deployment by China along the LAC.

In addition to military-level talks, diplomatic talks have also been on to resolve tensions on the border since they first clashed on May 5 at Pangong Tso. Last week, Indian and Chinese troops completed the first phase of disengagement from standoff areas in Galwan valley, Hot Springs and Gogra and also partial disengagement from Pangong Tso where Chinese troops moved back from the base of Finger 4 to Finger 5. However, Chinese troops are still present on the ridge line of Finger 4.