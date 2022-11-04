Vigilance court dismisses IUML leader K.M. Shaji’s appeal to return seized money

After hearing the arguments from the prosecution side and defence counsel for the last few days, Special Judge T. Madhusoodanan did not see any merit to favour the plea

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
November 04, 2022 13:33 IST

K.M. Shaji | Photo Credit: MOHAN SK

The Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge on Friday dismissed a petition moved by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State secretary and former legislator K.M. Shaji.

The petition sought the release of the money seized by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) from his house in Kannur in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his lawful sources of income.

Also read: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau submits report to check IUML leader K.M. Shaji's sources of income

No merit

After hearing the arguments from the prosecution side and defence counsel for the last few days, Special Judge T. Madhusoodanan did not see any merit to favour the plea. Mr. Shaji’s counsel had argued that he had received the cash as donations through various mandalam committees of the IUML for electioneering during the 2021 Assembly polls.

Reacting to the order, the counsel also said that he would appeal in the Kerala High Court to get a favourable judgment.

Raid last year

During a raid in April last year, the VACB had seized unaccounted cash of ₹47.35 lakh and about 60 sovereigns of gold ornaments from his house at Azhikode in Kannur, and ₹30,000, 475 gm of gold ornaments and foreign currencies of various countries from his house in Kozhikode. However, the gold ornaments and foreign currencies were returned to him.

A case was registered against Mr. Shaji under Section 13 (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 13 ( Attachment and forfeiture of property) of the Prevention of Corruption Act ( Amendment) Act.

In its preliminary report submitted to the Vigilance court, the VACB had stated that Mr. Shaji had amassed extra income of Rs 1.4 crore in the last nine years.

