Top Kerala news developments today

Actor Mohanlal will release the book “India’s Money Hiest: The Chelebara Bank Robbery’” at Kochi. File. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

August 05, 2022 09:27 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on August 5, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Evacuation continues as water level in dams rise and swollen rivers breach banks. Red alert in downstream areas of six dams. Mullaperiyar shutters likely to be raised today morning. People living on the banks of Bharatapuzha heave a sigh of relief as Tamil Nadu reduces the amount of water released from the Aliyar Dam.

2. Petitions challenging the election of Minister R. Bindu from Irinjalakuda and K. Babu from Thripunithura to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

3. Actor Mohanlal to release the book “India’s Money Hiest: The Chelebara Bank Robbery’” at Kochi today in the presence of the investigation team that cracked the case.

4. A U.P. native who arrived in Kochi from Jeddah has been taken to the District Hospital in Aluva after he showed symptoms of monkeypox. Sample sent to NIV, Alappuzha for confirmation.

5. Leader of the Opposition V.D Satheesan to take part in a public meeting at the ongoing protest site Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode, where the civic body has proposed a sewage treatment plant.

6. The case of abduction of a youth by a Koduvally-based gold smuggling gang is getting murkier following new facts emerging every day. Police suspect that the 23-year-old may have drowned after he jumped into a river to escape from his abductors.

7. Former Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda will inaugurate a two-day national conference on Indian approaches to Human Resources and Community Development hosted by the Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod.

