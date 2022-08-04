Kerala rain live updates | IMD issues red alert in 8 districts

The rain intensifies in Kerala again with red alert declared in eight districts and flood warnings given to people living on the banks of Chalakudy and Pampa rivers

The rain intensifies in Kerala again with red alert declared in eight districts and flood warnings given to people living on the banks of Chalakudy and Pampa rivers

After a brief relief from heavy rains on Wednesday, Kerala is back on the edge with red alerts in eight districts and near a number of reservoirs. Water levels in a number of major rivers, especially in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, are rising, and people are being evacuated to the relief camps as the flood situation is turning grim.

Although the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared a red alert in 10 districts till Thursday, it was downgraded to orange alerts in 12 districts for today as the rain had subsided in most places in the State on Wednesday. However, heavy overnight rain in Central Kerala and Thrissur district has changed the situation again.

More than a dozen people have died in rain-related incidents since Sunday in Kerala, and more than 2,000 people are in relief camps across the State. Kerala government has warned the people to expect extensive rain across the State till August 8.

Here are the live updates:

Kochi

Flights diverted to Cochin Airport due to bad weather

Five flights from the Middle East bound for Kozhikode Airport were diverted to Cochin International Airport on August 4 due to bad weather conditions in Kozhikode.

Kerala

IMD issues red alert in 8 districts, orange in 5

According to IMD, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur have been issued a red alert. An orange alert has been issued in Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod. Yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala

IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala’s hilly reaches

A view of the landslides following the heavy rain at Thodiel near Paravoor in Kannur on Tuesday three people died | Photo Credit: MOHAN SK

IMD has informed that intense rainfall activity is likely to continue over South Peninsula (Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka) for the next 3 days. The latest IMD press release notes that Kerala can expect isolated extremely heavy rainfall over its ghat regions.

Kottayam and Pathanamthitta

Water level rising in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta

A road filled with the debris of a landslide near Moonnilavu, Kottayam, on Monday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Water level in all major rivers across Kottayam and Pathanamthitta are rising fast and more people are being evacuated to relief camps. These districts have already witnessed a number of minor landslides and flashfloods this week.

