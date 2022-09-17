Resolve problems gripping nation, Rahul tells Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walking along with a group of youngsters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Krishnapuram, near Kayamkulam, on Saturday morning. Mr. Gandhi later interacted with youths on the issue of unemployment. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

ALAPPUZHA Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Mr. Modi was busy photographing cheetahs instead of resolving the problems gripping the country.

He was speaking at a public meeting as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Haripad in Alappuzha.

Terming Mr. Modi’s actions absurd, the Congress leader said the people of the country were suffering due to unemployment and rising prices. “People of India are going through tremendous pain. At the same time, the Prime Minister has got eight cheetahs from Africa. The problems of the nation are unemployment and prices. But the Prime Minister is engaged in releasing cheetahs in the wild and busy photographing them. The Prime Minister should be spending his time resolving the unemployment crisis and prices issue,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said he was happy that cheetahs were reintroduced in the country. "I don't have any problem with cheetahs. They have done nothing wrong. But the Prime Minister should do something about millions and millions of youngsters who do not have a job. He should also do something about the pain the people of India are suffering due to rising prices," Mr. Gandhi said.

Unemployment

Mr. Gandhi said the youngsters in the country were committing suicide due to unemployment. "Two-three big businessmen have captured all the wealth of the country. They enter, dominate and squeeze all others. They are able to do it because they remain close to the leadership of the country. On one side there are two-three big business people and on the other side crores of people remain unemployed. They are left to suffer the indignity of the highest prices. Crores of countrymen have fallen back to poverty," he said, adding the Union government was attacking MSMEs, farmers and labourers.

Earlier in the morning, the yatra was given a rousing welcome on the district border at Krishnapuram. Mr. Gandhi later interacted with youngsters on the issue of mounting unemployment and with students of Sabarmati Special School.