Local bodies to be graded for sanitation

Nandakumar T 6656 Thiruvananthapuram July 29, 2022 21:19 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 21:19 IST

Local bodies in the State will now be graded on the basis of sanitation and waste management facilities. Minister for Local Self-Government M.V. Govindan said on Friday that the government had issued guidelines for grading local bodies.

He said the performance index for scientific management of solid waste would be considered for grading. This would include the quantum of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste generated in each local body, the quantity of waste collected, handling and processing facilities and their management would be assessed, along with the condition of public toilets.

Assessment teams trained by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration would be constituted to appraise the facilities. Local bodies with more than 70% marks would be graded ‘A’ and placed in the green category while those with marks between 70 and 50 would be awarded ‘B’ grade and yellow category. Those with 50 to 20 marks would be graded ‘C’ and orange while those with below 20 would be considered ‘D’ grade and red category.

Mr. Govindan said the grading would help identify the lacunae in sanitation and waste management of each region and equip local bodies to resolve the issues.

