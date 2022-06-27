Work on STP at Avikkal Thodu begins as protest intensifies

100 held for blocking National Highway at Nadakkavu

The police arrested around 100 people who blocked the National Highway (Kannur Road) at Nadakkavu on Monday in protest against the ongoing works on the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Avikkal Thodu in the city. A large number of people, including women and children, blocked the traffic on the road for more than an hour before the police took them into custody. A case has been registered against fifty people for disrupting traffic and public life.

Earlier in the day, the groundwork for the STP got under way under heavy police protection. Soil testing and ground clearing have started even as a large crowd assembled at the site protesting against it. They staged a sit-in on the road for some time and later marched to the Mayor Bhavan (Mayor’s official residence).

When officials turned up for groundworks a few days ago, it had resulted in a scuffle between local people and the police. The protesters’ request for talks had been declined by the Kozhikode Corporation as well as the district administration on the ground that the work was being carried out based on an order from the Chief Secretary. Besides, the Corporation is bound by a deadline to finish the work of the plant before the AMRUT funds lapse.