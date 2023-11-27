KVVES demands separate department for retail sector

November 27, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has demanded a separate department for retail trade in the State to enrich the sector, to protect existing jobs and to create new ones.

The Kozhikode North and South units of the Samithi, in a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister at the Navakerala Sadas on Saturday, pointed out that it was essential to convert Kerala into a purchase destination and create an alternative Kerala model.

Listing difficulties faced by the retail sector, the Samithi requested the government to recommend the GST council and the Food Safety Authority to raise the GST registration and FSSAI licence limits to ₹2 crore. The Samithi also demanded the State to extend consideration given to the agricultural sector, small-scale industries, and start-ups to small-scale traders as well to enable them to avail bank loans at 4-6% interest.

“Small-scale trade is collapsing. Fines for delayed licence renewal may go up to 600% at times. The government should unify fines,” said P.V. Siddique, president of Kozhikode North constituency unit of the Samithi.

While seeking action against unlicensed street vendors, the Samithi also sought relaxation in tax to support small traders. It appealed to the government not to target traders alone for distribution of banned plastic products and instead devise scientific ways to manage waste.

The Samithi requested the government to ensure that traders evicted for the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road development are duly compensated and those evicted for the repair of the CH flyover be immediately rehabilitated. It also sought a solution to traffic issues on S.M. Street and issues related to the Kozhikode Corporation’s proposal to shift the vegetable market from Palayam to Kalluthankadavu.

