Kerala HC refuses to restrain the release or screening of ‘The Kerala Story’

May 05, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday declined to pass any interim order restraining the release or screening of the film The Kerala Story.

The Bench comprising Justice N. Nagaresh and Justice Sophy Thomas passed the order while considering a few writ petitions seeking to prevent or suspend the screening of the movie, its teaser and trailer.

Producer’s submission

The court also observed that in view of the the submission of the production company of the film that it does not intend to retain the offending teaser in the social media handles, no further orders are required at this stage. The court also noted that in the the statement filed by Deputy Solicitor General S. Manu, it had been pointed out that the producer had published a disclaimer that the film is a fictionalized one.

The court also observed that a competent statutory authority such as Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had examined the movie and found it suitable for screening. The court which viewed the teaser and trailer of the movie added that they did not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole. Besides, the fact remains that none of petitioners had watched movie as a whole.

Petitioner’s arguments

The petitioner alleged that the film was based on incorrect, unverified facts and contained derogatory remarks against one community.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for one of the petitioners submitted that the impact of a film today was much greater on minds of people than books could ever have. It might create serious law and order problem. He submitted that he was a strong advocate of freedom, but if the freedom was likely to poison the minds of innocent people and threaten public order, such freedom must be curtailed. The constitutional ideal of fraternity while examining the matter should be born in mind. Fraternity in society was very important, it was part of the basic structure. The film would destroy such fraternity. Dr. Ambedkar said that liberty and equality is nothing without fraternity. The film was portraying Muslim community as villains. Isolated incidents cannot be made to seem like the truth and made into a film, he submitted.