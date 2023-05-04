The Kerala Story row: Musician A.R. Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding on mosque premises at Kayamkulam

May 04, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Amid the controversy surrounding the movie The Kerala Story, legendary musician A.R. Rahman shared a video of a Hindu wedding hosted by a mosque at Kayamkulam three years ago on his Twitter handle.

A Twitter user Comrade From Kerala (@ComradeMallu) tweeted a 1.48-minute-long news video of the marriage with the caption “Here is another #KeralaStory”. The Academy Award-winning musician on Thursday shared the video and wrote “Bravo love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing” with two emojis — one raising both hands in celebration and another a heart shown with a bandage likely indicating healing.

Both communities turn up

The video shared by Mr. Rahman is of the marriage of Sarath Sasi of Krishnapuram and Anju Ashok of Cheravally. The couple tied the knot as per Hindu rituals in front of lit traditional lamps on the premises of Cheravally Jamaat Masjid on January 19, 2020. The marriage was solemnised by a Hindu priest. Members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities had turned out in large numbers to witness the marriage. Apart from hosting the wedding, the mosque committee served a vegetarian ‘sadya’ to around 1,000 guests and gave Anju 10 sovereigns of gold and ₹2 lakh.

Ms. Anju had lost her father a couple of years ago and the family lacked resources to conduct the wedding. Her mother sought the help of the mosque committee and they readily offered all help to conduct the marriage.

Film draws flak

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has been criticised by the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Opposition United Democratic Front as “acutely divisive”. There have been calls to ban the movie over claims that 32,000 women who went missing from the State had converted to Islam before joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.