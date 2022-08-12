Govt. will procure pigs required for meat, says Chinchurani

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said that the government will procure pigs required for meat to address crisis in the sector following confirmation of African swine fever in the State.

She was speaking after distributing compensation to farmers whose pigs were culled in Kanichar grama panchayat, on Thursday.

She said African swine fever is not transmitted to humans or animals other than pigs, and that surveillance had been intensified within 10 km radius of areas where the disease was confirmed.

The government is also considering providing loans to pig farmers at low interest rates, the Minister said.

As many 247 pigs in Kanichar panchayat were culled, and the government was able to pay compensation within seven days, she said. Farmers P.A. Manuel and Jomy John received the compensation amount from the Minister. Ramachandran Kadanapally, MLA, presided over the function.

Kannur Corporation Mayor T.O. Mohanan inaugurated the seminar. District panchayat president P.P. Divya, Corporation standing committee chairperson U.P. Shobha, and Kanichar panchayat vice president Shanti Thomas.