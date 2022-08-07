African swine fever: expert team from Kannur culls pigs in Karnataka

Disease reported in Bangalore rural districts

A four-member Animal Husbandry department team from Kannur, who were called in for assistance in the Bangalore rural districts of Karnataka after African swine fever cases were reported there, successfully carried out euthanasia of 347 pigs using electric stunner on Sunday.

According to Ajith Babu, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry department, the team led veterinarian M. Asif and comprising stock inspector A.B. Shinoy, E.M Narayanan and K.S. Rajeev, were deputed for the job after government officials in Karnataka sought the help of the department in culling the animals.

150 died

By the time the team reached, over 150 affected pigs had died in the farm.

Dr. Babu said that the assistance of the department was sought as the culling of the pigs by electric stunning required experts who had practical knowledge in carrying it out. The team from Kannur had successfully carried out culling in Kanichar grama panchayat, where cases of African swine fever were reported.

The team would return only after 24 hours of quarantine, he said.