Explained | How the Kochi Water Metro will improve islanders’ socio-economic status, boost tourism

The ₹1,136 cr Kochi Water Metro project that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched remotely from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 would see a fleet of 78 air-conditioned electric-hybrid ferries providing waterway connectivity, from locales in the mainland to 10 islands that are spread over backwaters in the Greater Kochi area.

First in Asia

The project which is the first of its kind in Asia, was envisaged in 2014 as the waterway extension of Kochi Metro, in order to provide metro-rail-like comfort, reliability and safety to approximately one lakh islanders. Once all the ferries roll out, the Water Metro is expected to catapult Kochi to the league of select few global cities which have an integrated control system to monitor such a big fleet of ferries. Eight ferries have begun operating in two routes — High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad, at frequent intervals.

Tourism potential

Although the project’s primary aim was to establish sustainable water-transport connectivity from the mainland to the islands, officials of Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) — a company in which Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has a 26% stake, are banking hope on the ferries also boosting the hitherto-untapped tourism potential of the islands. Direct waterway connectivity to the mainland and arrival of tourists would in turn improve the socio-economic condition of the around a lakh islanders, they say.

The modern ferry project is being seen as yet another crown on Kerala, which is recognised globally as among the must-see destinations. Once all 78 ferries are ready, they would link 38 terminals spread over 15 routes in a 76-km waterway corridor. The 100-passenger capacity ferries can attain 8 knots (15 kmph) speed in battery mode and 10 knots (18 kmph) speed in hybrid mode.

The project’s launch was delayed by over two years, due to hassles in importing components during the pandemic.

Global award

During this time, the electric hybrid ferries went on to win the iconic Gussies Electric Boat Award-2022 in the commercial ferry category. The award was instituted in memory of Gustave Trouve, a French electrical engineer who had 75 patents.

A video on Kochi Water Metro | Video Credit: The Hindu Bureau

State Government project

The project which is expected to lessen carbon emissions by 44,000 tonnes every year, is being funded by the State Government, mainly through a ₹908.76 cr loan availed from German lending agency KfW. The KMRL entrusted Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) with the task of constructing the first batch of 23 100-passenger ferries. The bidding process is underway to award the order for another 55 50-passenger ferries.

The ferries — each of which is priced at approximately ₹7.30 cr, would operate every 15 minutes during peak hours, while they will operate based on demand during rest of the time. The service that would begin at 7 a.m. will continue till 8 pm.

Fares and discounts

The fare for the High Court-Vypeen route is ₹20 and ₹30 for the Vyttila-Kakkanad route. Passes are available for ₹180, ₹600 and ₹1500, for varying durations.

Even differently-abled people can safely board the vessels, irrespective of high or low tide, since there will be floating pontoons in all terminals on the mainland and at 10 islands. A total of 34,000 commuters were expected to use the ferries daily, in the project’s first phase.

The MD of KMRL Loknath Behera said commuters can travel at 50% fare discount or as low as ₹10 per trip if they availed of the three-month ₹1500 pass. “The more one travels, the less one pays and the maximum fare in impending routes would be limited to ₹40. Passengers have been saying that the ferries are both children and differently-abled-friendly. The vessels can also carry bicycles,” he said.

Kudumbasree SHG

Another interesting facet of Kochi Water Metro is that the housekeeping, ticketing and allied tasks at terminals will be carried out by women from Kudumbasree self-help group. The group’s 555 personnel are already engaged in these and related tasks at Kochi Metro stations, since 2017 when the metro was commissioned.

Solar farm

The Water Metro project is set to follow the footsteps of Cochin International Airport which became the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. Efforts are underway to identify land in different districts of Kerala to establish a 17 Mw solar farm, in order to attain carbon-neutral status. “This will not be an endeavour at ‘greenwashing’,” official sources said, referring to many firms claiming to operate in a carbon-neutral manner, while being far away from it.

Competition

On its part, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD), which has a heavily-subsidised fare structure, has risen to potential competition from Water Metro ferries, by replacing its fleet of steel ferries with catamaran ferries that offer a comfortable and safer ride.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said recently that the project could be emulated in at least 40 cities in India which had abundant waterways, especially so since the LTO batteries in the ferries would last much longer than conventional ones and could be charged faster.