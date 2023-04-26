HamberMenu
Kochi Water Metro begins commercial operations

Vyttila-Kakkanad route to have regular services from Thursday

April 26, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kochi Water Metro’s battery-operated electric hybrid boat on High Court-Vypeen route on Wednesday.

Kochi Water Metro’s battery-operated electric hybrid boat on High Court-Vypeen route on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kochi Water Metro began its commercial operations on Wednesday, with its ferry conducting operations between High Court and Vypeen terminals since 7 a.m.  

The second route, between Vyttila and Kakkanad, will be operational from Thursday. There was overwhelming public response to the service on Wednesday. A press release said M.R. Rajendran, senior advocate, became the first passenger from Vypeen while Rajeev Palluruthy was the first traveller from the High Court terminal.  

People travelling on Water Metro’s battery-operated electric hybrid boat on the High Court-Vypeen route on Wednesday.

People travelling on Water Metro’s battery-operated electric hybrid boat on the High Court-Vypeen route on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

J. Kavya became the first commuter to use the Mobile QR ticket on Kochi Water Metro. Loknath Behera, Managing Director (KWML & KMRL), greeted the passengers and travelled with the public. Opposition leader in the Kochi Corporation Antony Kureethara also joined the first boat service from Vypeen. 

Water Metro boats along the Vyttila-Kakkanad route will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be three trips each in the morning and evening hours. The ticket rate for this route would be ₹30. The first boat on this route will start from Vyttila Water Metro terminal at 8 a.m. The estimated travel time from Vyttila terminal to Kakkanad terminal is around 25 minutes. To ensure last-mile connectivity, feeder buses and autos have been arranged from Kakkanad Water Metro terminal to Infopark. 

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will conduct feeder services from the Water Metro terminal at Kakkanad to Infopark from 7.45 a.m. and to the civil station from 9.45 a.m. The services will operate at an interval of 25 minutes.  

