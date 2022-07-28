Kerala

Elephant tramples woman to death in Attappady

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD July 28, 2022 13:11 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 13:11 IST

A woman was killed in an elephant attack at Kavundikkal in Attappady in the early hours of Thursday. Malleeswari P. (45), wife of Sivaraman living at E.M.S. Colony, was trampled to death by the elephant that destroyed the plantain trees next to their house around 2 a.m.

This is the second such fatal incident in Palakkad district this month, as a 60-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in Dhoni on July 8 while he was out on a morning walk.

Also read: Explained | Kerala’s escalating human-wildlife conflicts

Crop raid

Malleeswari’s demise occurred during a crop raid. She and her family was reported to have come out of the house as they heard loud noises of the elephant destroying their crops. The elephant charged at Malleeswari when they tried to drive away the wild animal.

Her body was shifted to Government Hospital at Agali. Local people complained that the rapid response team of the Forest Department had not attended their call when they desperately tried to reach it on Wednesday night.

