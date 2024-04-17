ADVERTISEMENT

ED questions CMRL managing director

April 17, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 12:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned S.N. Sasidharan Kartha, managing director of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd., at his residence in connection with the payment made to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, the company owned by T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

CMRL pay-off case | ED files case against Kerala CM’s daughter Veena, her IT company

Mr. Kartha had skipped the summons issued by the agency to appear before its officials citing health reasons. Hence the officials went to his house to record his statements. The agency had also questioned a few officials of the company on the day, sources said.

Incidentally, three officials of the company had moved the Kerala High Court complaining that ED officials had illegally detained and coerced them to reveal privileged information of the company.

The ED is probing the money laundering angle in the payment made by the company to Ms. Veena’s firm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US