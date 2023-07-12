CSIR-NIIST researchers develop simple blood test to detect cancer and Alzheimer’s

July 12, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

In an exciting new development, a multidisciplinary team of researchers at CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has claimed that they are very close to perfecting the clinical validation of a diagnostic platform, which will enable the early detection of many cancers and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) through a simple and affordable blood test.

Ground breaking project

“A “ground-breaking” project, we have already completed Phase 1 of the pilot studies for the primary clinical validation of the diagnostic modality we have developed, on the platform of the highly sensitive technique of surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS). We hope to perfect this through larger trials involving multiple clinical partners soon,” says Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, the Director of CSIR-NIIST.

After research spanning over eight years, the team at NIIST had developed a SERS-based diagnostic platform and functionalised nanoparticle probes which enabled the detection of various grades of cervical cancer and the three major biomarkers for breast cancer from tissue samples. This technology has already been patented.

“We wanted to take our extensive experience with Raman spectroscopy in medical diagnostics a step ahead and build a non-invasive cancer detection modality on the same platform. By integrating SERS with artificial intelligence (AI), we have now developed mathematical models, which can analyse the biomolecular Raman fingerprints reflected in blood samples and detect early metabolic changes indicative of cancer,” Dr. Anandharamakrishnan says.

Use of Raman spectroscopy

Raman spectroscopy, invented in 1928, is a powerful analytical technique which has the potential to provide valuable insights into the molecular composition and structure of a sample by measuring the scattering of laser light

Since the past 10-15 years, SERS, an enhanced form of conventional Raman spectroscopy, has generated much interest as a possible tool to aid non-invasive cancer detection, because of its potential for picking up early metabolites or cancer biomarkers in blood (also known as “liquid biopsy”). Raman spectroscopy is particularly suited to analysing blood due to its high sensitivity for biomolecules, rapid analysis, and results, lack of sample preparation, and non-destructive nature, according to the literature.

Plasma separated from blood samples is placed in the Raman spectrometer and the different spectra thus obtained, are analysed for the metabolite Raman fingerprint. This is matched against the algorithm created by AI, for an accurate diagnosis as malignant or benign.

AI-based analysis

NIIST has partnered with a start-up, Olusium Technologies, which specialises in AI-based technologies, to perfect the algorithm by going over several thousand spectra readings. As a parallel process, the SERS-AI analysis is also being matched against conventional cytopathology / imaging studies of biological samples, to ensure accuracy.

“Validation can be time-consuming, especially if we want to bring up the accuracy levels to 99%,” says Dr. Anandharamakrishnan.

Neuro-degenerative disorders

Last year, the team turned its attention to neuro-degenerative disorders, particularly Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), to determine if the early detection of the disease is possible from blood samples using the same technology

Here, the researchers are looking for the imbalance of certain prevalent biomarkers specific to AD, using SERS and nanoparticle probes to classify blood samples as “healthy” ,”with mild cognitive impairment (MCI)” and “dementia”. This will be validated against MRI images and cognitive assessment reports by doctors. The three-year project is being funded by the ICMR.

The pilot study has been initiated and a team of clinicians, including those from the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, are chipping in to validate the spectra-based results.

Routine blood tests

“The biggest advantage will indeed be that the test is non-invasive and affordable. We hope to contain the cost below ₹200 per test”Dr. Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST

The highlight of the computer-guided SERS-based diagnostic platform NIIST team has devised is that the early detection of cancers and AD can be offered as routine blood tests on-site, in hospitals and laboratories by using a portable Raman spectrometer. NIIST is already working in a mission mode on the prototype of a hand-held Raman spectrometer.

There is no need for any sample preparation and the results are available in less than half an hour. The AI algorithm can be encapsulated in a hardware chip to be installed in the machine.

“The biggest advantage will indeed be that the test is non-invasive and affordable. We hope to contain the cost below ₹ 200 per test,” he says.

