COVID-19: Kerala bars daily movement of workers between Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru

07 July 2020 09:55 IST

Decision taken following spurt in cases

The Kerala government has barred movement of daily pass holders — professionals and workers — between the State’s Kasaragod district and Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district following a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Kerala Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekaran announced the decision at a meeting on Monday in Kasaragod. Both district administrations had in June issued passes to daily travellers in their districts to travel in connection with their work.

Those from Dakshina Kannada intending to work in Kasaragod have to remain in Kasaragod for 28 days if they wish to continue and those from Kasaragod would have to remain in Dakshina Kannada for 28 days if they wish to continue their work, the Minister said.

Thousands from Kasaragod travel daily to Mangaluru and surrounding areas in connection with their work. Their travel past Talapady check post on NH 66 was facilitated by daily e-passes.

Similarly, many from Dakshina Kannada, particularly doctors and healthcare workers, travel daily to Kasaragod with daily e-passes issued by the Kasaragod administration.