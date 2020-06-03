Dakshina Kannada-Kasaragod border opens for travellers

Thousands of regular commuters between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts can heave a sigh of relief after the district administrations have agreed to facilitate their daily movement by obtaining online passes with immediate effect. Movement is allowed only through Talapady check-post for now.

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada and Collector of Kasaragod districts have issued separate orders and standard operating protocols in this regard. Employees, professionals, and students may travel using these daily passes till June-end, the district heads have said.

Those travelling from Kasaragod to Dakshina Kannada have to register on https://bit.ly/dkdpermit for obtaining the daily pass. They have to mention the origin and destination, complete work address in DK and upload Aadhaar, proof of workplace (clinic registration, letter of employer, work/ student ID etc).

On receipt of the online application, the Assistant Commissioner, Mangaluru sub-division, will issue the pass, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said in the order.

Travel to Kasaragod

Those travelling from Dakshina Kannada to Kasaragod district have to register on “COVID-19 Jagratha” portal under the “emergency” pass by mentioning the reason “Interstate Travel on Daily Basis”, said Kasaragod Collector D. Sajith Babu. On receipt of the application, the Additional District Magistrate, Kasaragod, or the sub-divisional magistrate, Kanhangad, will issue the pass within one hour, valid for 28 days. Regular travellers would have to report at the respective check-posts of Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod in Talapady where they would be subjected to health screening. Only those asymptomatic to COVID-19 would be allowed entry.

Travellers have to enter their name, phone number and entry time while entering as well as leaving the districts. Persons failing to exit the districts on the same day would be subjected to quarantine and penal action would be initiated against them.

Ms. Rupesh said all the guidelines regarding Seva Sindhu registration and quarantine conditions would continue for other categories of travellers entering Dakshina Kannada. The pass system was only for daily travellers for work purpose, she clarified.

Travel between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts was restricted since March first after the outbreak of COVID-19 when State borders were ordered to be sealed. People in Kasaragod are heavily dependent on Mangaluru for their daily needs, including employment, education and essentials. While there was no bar on movement of essential commodities, movement of people was completely restricted.