Counting of votes in Kerala local body elections to be held today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 December 2020 07:20 IST

Given the COVID-19 situation in the State, the State Election Commission has urged political parties to tone down their victory celebrations. The COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed at the counting centres also.

The stage is set for the counting of votes polled in the 2020 edition of the local body elections held in three phases in the State. Counting will begin at 244 centres at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and the results are expected to be out by noon.

Given the COVID-19 situation in the State, the State Election Commission has urged political parties to tone down their victory celebrations. The COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed at the counting centres also.

Postal ballots

Postal ballots, including the special postal ballot papers issued to COVID-19 patients and quarantined voters, will be counted first. Postal votes received by returning officers till 8 a.m. on Wednesday will be admissible for counting.

Advertising

Advertising

This will be followed by the counting of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines. The results of the grama panchayat elections are expected to be declared by 11 a.m. The full results for all the local bodies, according to the Commission, will be out by noon.

The public can keep track of the election trends on trend.kerala.gov.in.

Counting centres

Ernakulam has 28 counting centres, the highest in the State, followed by Malappuram (27), Thrissur (24) and Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur, which have 20 each. Alappuzha has 18, Kottayam 17 and Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, 16 each. Pathanamthitta has 12 centres, Idukki, 10, Kasaragod nine and Wayanad seven.

All the counting centres were disinfected on Tuesday and counting officials have been directed to wear protective gear, including face shields, during the exercise.

The local body elections were conducted in three phases on December 8 (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki), December 10 (Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Palakkad) and December 14 (Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram and Kozhikode). Phase I had recorded a voter turnout of 73.12%, Phase II 76.78% and the third phase - as per the latest update - 78.64%.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members will be held on December 21.