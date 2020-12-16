Kerala local body polls 2020 results live updates: Counting kicks off in the State

The counting of votes polled in the 2020 local body elections in Kerala has kicked off in 244 centres across the State. The results are expected to be declared by afternoon, according to the State Election Commission.

The local body elections were conducted in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14. The public can keep track of the election trends on trend.kerala.gov.in.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am

Early trends emerge as postal ballots counted

Early trends emerging from various centres following the counting of special and postal ballots indicated a lead for CPI(M)-led LDF in Kozhikode Corporation, Angamaly, Thrikkakara, and Thiruvanathapuram Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took early lead in two seats in Palakkad Municipality when the counting of votes started at 8 a.m. Palakkad was the only municipality under the BJP rule in Kerala in the last five years.

8.15 am | Kozhikode

Prohibitory orders in parts of Kozhikode

Counting in Kozhikode district will take place at 20 designated centres. To ward off any possibility of violence, the District Collector has issued prohibitory orders in politically and communally sensitive areas, all coming under the police station limits of Vadakara, Nadapuram, Valayam, Kuttiyadi and Perambra. This will be in force till 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Kozhikode district had recorded a voter turnout of 79.23%. - Biju Govind

8 am

Postal ballots being counted first

Postal ballots, including special postal ballot papers issued to COVID-19 patients and quarantined electors, are being counted first. The counting of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines (EVM) will be taken up by 8.30 a.m.

The results of the grama panchayat elections are expected to be out first. The counting process is conducted by observing COVID-19 protocols in view of the worrying COVID-19 situation in Kerala.

The State Election Commission has urged political parties to avoid crowds during the victory celebrations. -Tiki Rajwi