Coronavirus | KSRTC buses to stay off roads during lockdown

06 May 2021 17:18 IST

However, it will operate maximum services from Thursday night to Friday night for the benefit of the commuters wishing to reach home.

The entire fleet of the State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be off the road during the State-wide lockdown from May 8 to 16.

The decision not to operate the services of the KSRTC during the nine-day lockdown period commencing from 6 a.m. on Saturday is to curb the movement of the commuters in inter-district and inter-State corridors.

The KSRTC will operate maximum services from Thursday night to Friday night for the benefit of the commuters wishing to reach home before the statewide lockdown begins, KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director, Biju Prabhkar said.

Three buses had been kept ready at Bengalaru for the evacuation of Keralites from the garden city to the State before the lockdown begins, the CMD said.

The KSRTC is ready to operate schedules for the hospital staff and patients. The Superintendents of the hospitals should contact the nearest unit officer or the KSRTC Control room 0471-2463799 or 9447071021.

The KSRTC has made arrangements to operate more schedules on Friday evening as the authorities expect a heavy rush from the commuters. The Unit officers had been instructed to operate more services, including inter-State schedules.