Kerala

Lockdown in Kerala from May 8 to 16

A deserted Banrji Road in Kochi, Kerala. File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Kerala government has announced a State-wide lockdown from May 8 to 16.

The directive was issued by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking into consideration the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Official sources said that the nine-day lockdown will come into effect from 6 a.m. on May 8 (Saturday). At present, lockdown is enforced from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with semi-lockdown-like curbs during weekends.

Kerala had reported 41,593 COVID-19 positive cases on May 5 and a test positivity rate of 25.69%. The cumulative death toll had touched 5,565 on Wednesday.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 11:36:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/lockdown-in-kerala-from-may-8-to-may-16-2021/article34496164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY