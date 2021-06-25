Congress MLA Shafi Parambil demands legal action against Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine

PALAKKAD

25 June 2021 11:30 IST

Ms. Josephine had made an insulting casual remark to a woman who complained to her during a phone-in programme organised by a television channel. The chairperson’s rather irritable behaviour had evoked widespread protest across the State

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil has demanded that legal action be initiated against Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine for her “irresponsible, insulting and arrogant behaviour” with a complainant.

M.C. Josephine | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“She violated all norms of decency. She insulted the woman who had called her for justice. If this government has any commitment to the cause of women, she should be removed from the post and a case be registered against her,” said Mr. Parambil.

According to him, Ms. Josephine has proved herself to be “an embodiment of intolerance and arrogance.” “She does not deserve to continue as the head of the Kerala State Women’s Commission,” he said.

“She deserves to be appointed chairperson of the anti-women commission. Ms. Josephine is against women,” said Mr. Parambil.