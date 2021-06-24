Josephine expresses regret over remarks

‘I have taken only a mother’s freedom’

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine on Thursday issued a statement expressing remorse over her comment in a channel programme that drew widespread criticism.

The video clip of a seemingly annoyed Ms. Josephine snapping at a victim of domestic violence and asking her to “suffer” if she could not file a police complaint had created much resentment, with many demanding her resignation.

Her rude remark to a distressed woman, who seemed a little hesitant to open up, also generated a volley of trolls on social media. When the woman said she was being abused by her husband and her mother-in-law, the chairperson asked if she had approached the police.

The Ernakulam resident revealed she had not shared it with anyone and Ms. Josephine retorted with a curt “then you suffer.”

Many prominent persons, including politicians, pointed out her behaviour as arrogant and demanded a more humane person as her replacement.

Ms. Josephine in her statement said that her hard tone was due to the issues in audio quality and she had only taken a mother’s freedom with the woman. “It was my self-indignation over girls failing to come forward bravely with complaints, but on second thoughts I felt I could have avoided that comment. If my words have hurt her, I express regret,” she said.

She further explained that she was totally clueless about the format of the programme. “I had tried to avoid that programme due to my busy schedule and health issues. I decided to go when they told me my response was necessary and the subject was dowry-related. Only after reaching there, I came to know that it was a call-in programme,” Ms. Josephine said.